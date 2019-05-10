Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL Decreases Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 2.5% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 308,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,882,000 after buying an additional 1,236,916 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 222,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 90,239 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on DowDuPont to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

NYSE DWDP opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $48.34.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.47 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

