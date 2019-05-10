Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) Insider Trey Byus Sells 6,933 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) insider Trey Byus sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $112,730.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trey Byus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Trey Byus sold 2,367 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $38,558.43.

On Monday, April 29th, Trey Byus sold 100 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,625.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Trey Byus sold 22,600 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $363,860.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Trey Byus sold 44,700 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $703,578.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Trey Byus sold 52,400 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $825,824.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Trey Byus sold 8,970 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $140,380.50.

On Thursday, March 7th, Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $303,600.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Trey Byus sold 60,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $937,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $16.03 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $735.99 million, a P/E ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18,404.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 371.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIND has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

