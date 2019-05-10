Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,678. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $346.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.50 and a beta of 2.60.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $43.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

