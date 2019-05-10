LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for LGI Homes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LGIH. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities set a $79.00 price target on LGI Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on LGI Homes from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $69.35 on Friday. LGI Homes has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 15.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Larry Snider sold 13,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $897,008.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,956,301.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $297,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,611 shares of company stock worth $7,219,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

