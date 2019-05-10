Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.79 for the period. Lexington Realty Trust also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.75 to $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Lexington Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Lexington Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/lexington-realty-trust-lxp-issues-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.