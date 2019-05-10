Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 57.52%. The company had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lexington Realty Trust updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.75-0.79 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.75 to $0.79 EPS.

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.07. 8,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.99. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 67,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/lexington-realty-trust-lxp-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.