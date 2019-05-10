LCI Industries (LCII) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

LCII has been the topic of several other research reports. CL King cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $90.39 on Friday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $134,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

