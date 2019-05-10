LatiumX (LATX) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Exchanges

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, LatiumX has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One LatiumX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, BitForex and YoBit. LatiumX has a market capitalization of $688,383.00 and $61,945.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00301863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00891268 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00136697 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001029 BTC.

LatiumX Profile

LatiumX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,653,811 tokens. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LatiumX is latium.org . The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitForex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LatiumX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

