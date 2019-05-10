Lamb Weston (LW) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Consumer Edge began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.83.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,393. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of -0.26. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $926.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.46 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 230.44% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

