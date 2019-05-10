Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Stake Increased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 0.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,294,000 after purchasing an additional 178,331 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $3,404,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.78.

In related news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 1,553 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.67, for a total value of $275,921.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 9,177 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,697,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,125 shares of company stock worth $6,772,290 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $198.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $209.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 25.64%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

