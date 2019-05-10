Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LBAI. FIG Partners restated an outperform rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.13.

LBAI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.90. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.67 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,482 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,121,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

