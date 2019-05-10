L.B. Foster (FSTR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FSTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of L.B. Foster and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

FSTR traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 43,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $224.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.13. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $150.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.25 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 25,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 447,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 201,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.