KVH Industries (KVHI) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KVHI. ValuEngine downgraded KVH Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on KVH Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $9.50 on Monday. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $170.13 million, a P/E ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $59,460.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,165.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $27,013.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,434.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,306 shares of company stock valued at $331,491. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 199,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 97,968 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 41,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in KVH Industries by 565.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KVH Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in KVH Industries by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

