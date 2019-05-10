Kura Oncology (KURA) Given a $31.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) has been given a $31.00 price objective by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Kura Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Kura Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

KURA stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.79. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,769,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,884,000 after purchasing an additional 650,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after purchasing an additional 64,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,455,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

