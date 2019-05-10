Krones (KRN) PT Set at €102.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krones currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.08 ($102.42).

Shares of KRN opened at €75.60 ($87.91) on Monday. Krones has a 52-week low of €63.80 ($74.19) and a 52-week high of €122.80 ($142.79). The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

