Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of C$2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.06 million.

Shares of GUD traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.29. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$8.81.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 3,600 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,568.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 444,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,279,081.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Knight Therapeutics (GUD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/knight-therapeutics-gud-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-01-eps.html.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.