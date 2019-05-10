Klingman & Associates LLC Invests $396,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO) Stock

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 83,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,781,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,693,000.

NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,185. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

