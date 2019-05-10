KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Shares Gap Down to $116.96

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.37, but opened at $116.96. KLA-Tencor shares last traded at $114.99, with a volume of 58982 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.36.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 92.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other KLA-Tencor news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $422,336.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $194,655.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,294 shares of company stock worth $1,282,469. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,515,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,781,510,000 after buying an additional 103,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,778,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,425,000 after buying an additional 541,351 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2,121.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,417,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after buying an additional 4,218,609 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 9,077.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,709,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,668,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,545,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,360,000 after buying an additional 571,970 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/kla-tencor-klac-shares-gap-down-to-116-96.html.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.