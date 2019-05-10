Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dougherty & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.14. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $93.77.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.22 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 25.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 42,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $3,574,985.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,551,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $395,213.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,197.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,707 shares of company stock worth $8,455,884. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

