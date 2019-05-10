KAZ Minerals (KAZ) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KAZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Friday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price (up previously from GBX 770 ($10.06)) on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 738.33 ($9.65).

Shares of KAZ stock opened at GBX 583 ($7.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.75. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of GBX 421.50 ($5.51) and a one year high of GBX 1,102.50 ($14.41). The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.11.

In other KAZ Minerals news, insider Andrew Southam sold 242,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.69), for a total value of £1,609,951.70 ($2,103,687.05).

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

