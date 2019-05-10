Kaman (KAMN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

KAMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Kaman stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Kaman has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. Kaman had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kaman will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 545,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after buying an additional 341,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter worth about $10,956,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Kaman by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,850,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,361,000 after purchasing an additional 76,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaman by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,850,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,361,000 after purchasing an additional 76,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter worth about $3,890,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

