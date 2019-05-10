Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 345.80 ($4.52).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JUP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 344 ($4.49) to GBX 357 ($4.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 369 ($4.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of JUP stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 357.80 ($4.68). 2,042,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 490.70 ($6.41).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a GBX 20.60 ($0.27) dividend. This is an increase from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew Formica bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £553,500 ($723,245.79). Also, insider Charlotte Jones sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.72), for a total value of £69,319.22 ($90,577.84). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 333,753 shares of company stock valued at $120,941,036.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

