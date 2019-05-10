JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $87.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $84.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $65.02. 409,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,374,267. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $173,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,526 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 648.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 232,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 201,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,619 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 100,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

