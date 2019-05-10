Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 10,593 Eversource Energy (ES)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

NYSE:ES opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $73.27.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $1,050,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,201 shares of company stock worth $7,727,360. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

