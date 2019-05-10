Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,103,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446,045 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,531,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after acquiring an additional 308,141 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,088,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,811,000 after acquiring an additional 763,180 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,293,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,160,000 after acquiring an additional 181,233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,332. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $111.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

