Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,455 shares during the period. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF makes up 0.9% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $391,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,081,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,238 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,843,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,165,000 after acquiring an additional 672,128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,038,000 after acquiring an additional 56,210 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 790,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after acquiring an additional 583,775 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 532,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,057,000 after acquiring an additional 230,402 shares during the period.

BMV IUSG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.60. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

