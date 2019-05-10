Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 5,300 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,820 ($89.12) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 7,500 ($98.00) target price for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,117.78 ($93.01).
Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,138 ($80.20) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
