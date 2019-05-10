Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 5,300 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,820 ($89.12) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 7,500 ($98.00) target price for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,117.78 ($93.01).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,138 ($80.20) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49.

In related news, insider Elane Stock acquired 1,860 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,233 ($81.45) per share, for a total transaction of £115,933.80 ($151,488.04). Also, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield acquired 80 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,760 ($75.26) per share, for a total transaction of £4,608 ($6,021.17).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

