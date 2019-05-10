Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (SEKEY)

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of SEKEY opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $9.52.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.

