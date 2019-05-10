Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Valvoline Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Valvoline in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 76.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Valvoline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,358,000 after acquiring an additional 174,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,908,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,655,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 467.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,475,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,305 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,330,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,314,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 171,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger purchased 7,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $140,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

