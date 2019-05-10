Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Gulfport Energy Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $320.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPOR. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.43 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

GPOR stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 170,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 57,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gulfport Energy news, CEO David M. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,516.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

