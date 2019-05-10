Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 54,651 Shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (CMTA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CMTA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,651 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Clementia Pharmaceuticals worth $53,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

CMTA stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMTA. Wedbush cut Clementia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Svb Leerink cut Clementia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Bloom Burton cut Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Clementia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clementia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Clementia Pharmaceuticals

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial.

