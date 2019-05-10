Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $60.79 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,487,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 427,670 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $60,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 47.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 49.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 1,103.8% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.75.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $126,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

