Janney Montgomery Scott Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aqua America (WTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott reissued their buy rating on shares of Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) in a research note published on Monday morning, LiveTradingNews reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has a $44.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Aqua America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Aqua America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie set a $37.00 price objective on Aqua America and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE WTR opened at $37.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.48. Aqua America has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.17 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aqua America will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 1,365.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 120.5% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

