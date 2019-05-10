Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,549 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,236,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,070,312,000 after buying an additional 237,329 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,306,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,828,000 after buying an additional 121,647 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,164,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,564,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,541,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7,043.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,841,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,815,732 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.17, for a total transaction of $326,844.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,370.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $210,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,101 shares of company stock worth $1,258,210 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

