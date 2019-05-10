Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 42,299 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,299 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

CODI stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Compass Diversified Holdings has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $452.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

