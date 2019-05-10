Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) was down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 2,865,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,530,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JAGX shares. ValuEngine lowered Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/jaguar-health-jagx-trading-down-5-3.html.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.