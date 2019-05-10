Jabil Inc (JBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will post $6.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.02 billion. Jabil reported sales of $5.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $24.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.70 billion to $25.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $26.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Jabil had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised Jabil from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Jabil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $496,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,910 shares of company stock worth $2,175,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Jabil by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68,920 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.01. 14,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

