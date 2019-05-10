J2 Global (JCOM) PT Raised to $105.00 at Wedbush

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $110.00 price objective on J2 Global and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.20.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of J2 Global stock traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $88.99. The company had a trading volume of 837,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,038. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. J2 Global’s payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

In other J2 Global news, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 9,808 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $819,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,087,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 6,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $505,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,345.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,863 shares of company stock valued at $5,742,930. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $38,850,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 873.1% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 316,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 284,308 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in J2 Global by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 908,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after purchasing an additional 235,849 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 309,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 188,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in J2 Global by 3,696.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 173,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 169,263 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.