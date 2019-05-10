J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will announce sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J C Penney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the highest is $2.60 billion. J C Penney reported sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year sales of $11.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The department store operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of J C Penney from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

Shares of NYSE JCP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,927,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,139,309. J C Penney has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $404.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 209.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,853 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,587,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 430,800 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,265,268 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 83.7% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,534 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 1,854,534 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

