iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

HDV opened at $92.75 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

