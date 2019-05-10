iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Position Raised by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,354 shares during the quarter. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd accounts for about 34.6% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $100,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,020,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,886,000 after buying an additional 990,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000.

Get iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd alerts:

Shares of SHY stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1-year low of $1,477.38 and a 1-year high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1564 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Position Raised by Fulcrum Equity Management” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/ishares-barclays-1-3-year-treasry-bnd-fd-shy-position-raised-by-fulcrum-equity-management.html.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.