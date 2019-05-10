Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares Bought by Cowbird Capital LP

Cowbird Capital LP grew its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 34,964 shares during the period. Iqvia makes up about 13.3% of Cowbird Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Iqvia during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 140.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider W Richard Staub sold 27,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $3,798,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $172,925.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,214,778 shares of company stock worth $593,327,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $91.57 and a one year high of $146.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iqvia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

