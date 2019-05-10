Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hasbro (HAS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) recently:

5/8/2019 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $103.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2019 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $93.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2019 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2019 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hasbro have outperformed the industry year to date. Also, the company reported impressive first-quarter 2019 results, wherein both the top and bottom line surpassed the estimate after missing in the trailing two quarters. The big take away from the quarter was that the company returned to profit. Results were driven by robust performance of the company’s U.S. and Canada segment as well as Entertainment, Licensing and Digital segment. Geographically, net revenues from the United States and Canada segment increased in the quarter. Product launches, various sales boosting initiatives and a favorable gaming portfolio too bode well for the company. Hasbro’s consistent efforts to establish global presence via strategic partnerships and rapid growth in emerging markets should drive its performance. However, rising competition from alternative modes of entertainment might hurt its profits in the months ahead.”

4/24/2019 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $102.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/16/2019 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2019 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hasbro have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Product launches, various sales boosting initiatives and a favorable gaming portfolio bode well for the company. Consistent efforts to establish global presence via strategic partnerships and rapid growth in emerging markets should drive performance. However, both earnings and revenues have been persistently declining due to the liquidation of Toys “R” Us in the United States and the United Kingdom. Unsold inventory in Europe is also hampering the company’s results. Geographically, net revenues from the United States and Canada segment, as well as the International segment have been weak. Rising competition from alternative modes of entertainment might prove detrimental to profits in the months ahead. Estimates for current-quarter and year have witnessed downward revisions over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ worry.”

3/21/2019 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $82.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2019 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/11/2019 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $106.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

HAS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,221. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.84 and a fifty-two week high of $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Hasbro had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $732.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $387,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 317,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $32,539,730.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,111 shares in the company, valued at $38,467,633.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,056 shares of company stock worth $35,488,019 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

