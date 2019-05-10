Invesco Shipping ETF (SEA) Holdings Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) by 127.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Shipping ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Shipping ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Shipping ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Shipping ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco Shipping ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Shipping ETF stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Invesco Shipping ETF has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $11.52.

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

