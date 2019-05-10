Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Holdings Reduced by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 6,294,579 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 267,182.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,725 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $596,218,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14,018.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,041,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 569.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,159,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $184.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $191.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

