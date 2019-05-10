Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) Stake Decreased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,585,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,985,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,614,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after purchasing an additional 309,482 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,169,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,459,000 after acquiring an additional 281,342 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7,753.2% in the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 1,557,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,448,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 354,837 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

