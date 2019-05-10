inTEST (INTT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INTT. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on inTEST in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of INTT stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,073. inTEST has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of inTEST by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

