Interfor (IFP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.25

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$13.25 and last traded at C$13.40, with a volume of 315355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFP. Raymond James decreased their price target on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities cut Interfor from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Interfor from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Interfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interfor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$468.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interfor Corp will post 1.2999998882064 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

