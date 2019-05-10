Intel (INTC) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Mizuho

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.49.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. 9,884,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,260,768. The company has a market cap of $242.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $26,588.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,704.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,384,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,843 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.