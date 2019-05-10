Insulet (PODD) Raised to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Insulet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut Insulet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Insulet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Insulet and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.18.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $104.88 on Monday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $70.80 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,097.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $153,113.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $52,896.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,304 shares of company stock worth $7,589,000. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1,037.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Insulet by 63.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

